CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it comes to education, success from more than just the teacher behind the desk.

“School supplies are very important especially me being a science teacher, we do lots and lots of labs,” 7th-grade teacher Tatyana Brewton said.

At many public schools across Charlotte and the country, it is up to teachers to make sure their classrooms are prepared for the school year.

“I have started an Amazon wish list and that helps me with my family and friends to donate towards my classroom, but typically I do purchase most of my materials if I am not donated them,” Brewton said.

This year, when teachers go to stores to shop, they are facing record-high inflation. According to Classroom Central, the cost of school supplies has increased by 38%.

“Teachers go above and beyond already, but we know that they spend an average of one to two paychecks on school supplies for their students and they are already paid so little. We don’t believe that they need to reach into their pockets more than they already do,” Maddy Stevens with Classroom Central said.

Tuesday, Classroom Central held its first backpack building event.

About 600 volunteers packed the fifth floor of the stadium to fill more than 20,000 bags with school supplies.

“All of these backpacks that are being built today will go directly to the schools and the students will have them in their hands on the first day of school so they can start the year prepared.”

On average, teachers are spending between $500 to $1,000 of their own money for supplies each year.

Classroom Central is hoping to the filled backpacks will alleviate spending for parents and teachers.

The backpacks will be given to students at schools across the region on the first day of school.