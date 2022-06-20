CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – American Airlines is temporarily suspending flights from Charlotte Douglas to two major airports, according to an AA spokesperson.

These changes come as customers return to travel [from the pandemic] for the destinations most meaningful to them, AA says.

The adjustments are “consistent with our approach to our network and schedule planning throughout the pandemic,” the spokesperson wrote.

The service suspension for two major airports will kick in from Oct. 6, 2022, to April 3, 2023.

The airports with those service suspensions include:

El Paso, Texas (ELP)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD)

Full discontinuation of service from Charlotte to Alexandria Louisiana (AEX) will begin on Oct. 6, 2022.

Customers whose flights are directly impacted due to these adjustments will be contacted directly with alternate travel options to get them to their destinations.

If the change doesn’t meet a customer’s needs, AA says they may seek a full refund under their standard schedule change policy.

Additionally, a new seasonal service from Charlotte to San Jose, California (SJC) will operate once daily on Airbus A321 from Nov. 3, 2022, to April 23, 2023.