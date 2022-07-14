CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines Flight 629 from New York’s JFK Airport to Miami International Airport made an emergency landing in Charlotte on Thursday evening due to a potential mechanical issue.

According to American Airlines, the flight landed safely before 9 p.m. and managed to taxi to the gate under its own power where customers were deplaned.

The flight was on a Boeing 737-800 with 181 passengers and six crew members. There were no reported injuries to customers or crew, and no impact to operations at Charlotte-Douglas. The plane will be taken out of service for evaluation and possible repair.

All the passengers are being transferred to another plane to continue service to Miami.

According to FlightAware, the flight took off at approximately 6:41 p.m. from JFK and was in the air for 2 hours and 14 minutes before having to land in Charlotte.

Passengers are expected to arrive in Miami just before midnight.