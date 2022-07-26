CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines Flight 327 from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport to New York’s JFK Airport was delayed for six hours on Sunday due to a mechanical issue and weather delays.

According to an American Airlines spokesperson, the fight was expected to leave at 1:07 p.m. on Sunday. After the passengers boarded, the flight crew identified a mechanical issue and the flight remained at the gate with the jet bridge attached, the preconditioned air duct hooked-up, and the boarding door open while the team attempted to resolve the issue.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

After 3:50 p.m., passengers were asked to deplane and were transferred to another plane which began boarding around 4:30 p.m. That flight did not leave until almost 6 p.m. due to lightning in the vicinity. The spokesperson tells Queen City News that the jet bridge remained attached and the forward boarding door remained open during the delay.

When the weather cleared, the flight pushed back and departed for JFK around 7:03 p.m. FlightAware reports that the plane landed at JFK around 9 p.m.

“At all times while at the gate, customers had the opportunity to deplane,” said the American Airlines spokesperson.

This is at least the ninth incident involving an American Airlines plane having issues at Charlotte-Douglas in the last three months that Queen City News has reported on including mechanical issues, emergency landings, and one flight having veered off the runway.