CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – AA Flight 720 from Charlotte to Rome has been diverted to JFK airport Tuesday, according to American Airlines.

This is the second day that the flight has had to prematurely land. Monday, the flight returned to Charlotte Airport after a reported maintenance issue and was in the air for about four hours.

The flight is safely on the ground at JFK, and everyone is off the plane. As soon as there is news, the team will share it in the gate area. — americanair (@AmericanAir) May 31, 2022

According to a spokesperson, the flight today landed in New York due to yet another possible mechanical issue. This flight, however, was on a different plane from Monday.

“It was so confusing; I don’t know what happened,” said passenger Benjamin Wooster after the first flight. “They just made us turn around and come back to Charlotte because something malfunctioned, but nobody really explained what happened or what the problem was.”