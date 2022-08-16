CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday, American Airlines placed a big bet on the future of air travel that could have an impact on flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airline announced it put a deposit down for 20 supersonic jets.

Imagine a day when flight time is cut in half.

“Nobody wants to spend their whole time or their whole day going somewhere,” said traveler Jeanne Macklin. “You want to get to where you’re doing.”

That dream of faster travel could soon become a reality with a supersonic jet. American Airlines just announced it’ll purchase 20 Overture jets from Boom with the option to purchase another 40 in the future.

Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom said, “Those flights are just too long and that time away from loved ones prevents us from having human connection we could otherwise have. We thought about how do we enable a future in which you can get around the planet with the ease that you might get around the city today.”

Boom just inked a deal to develop its state-of-the-art “Overture” aircraft in Greensboro likely bringing 1,700 jobs to the area by 2030.

The new jet is designed to carry 65-80 passengers and will cut flight time in half.

“How? Like how fast are we going?” asked one traveler.

Once the aircrafts are built, a flight from New York to London will take 3 1/2 hours instead of 7. The plane will fly at roughly 1,300 miles per hour.

“I mean I don’t want to have a heart attack in the plane so that’s my main thing,” said traveler Jeanne Macklin, “I need to know what it feels like. If it feels normal, I’m good.”

“That ticket price will probably be hefty,” said another traveler.

American Airlines doesn’t yet know what routes they’ll offer for the world’s fastest airliner or how much a ticket will cost, but Boom Supersonic estimates the planes will be ready for takeoff with passengers by 2029.