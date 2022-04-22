CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When one door closes another one opens. Amelie’s French Bakery and Café will serve its final dish from its staple location in NoDa Friday night.

“I just love Amelie’s,” long-time customer Beverly Frommel said.

For many in the Charlotte area, Amelie’s is more than just a bakery – it’s their memories and family and loved ones since 2008.

“Brought both of my girls since they were young,” Frommel said.

While display cases were stocked with colorful deserts Friday morning, the atmosphere in the NoDa shop was bittersweet.

“This is a very popular spot in the area and has been here for a long time. It is bittersweet to everyone; it is bittersweet to us as the employees and also to the public as well. We have so many people say, ‘please don’t leave you are so close to my house,” General Manager Summer Marquez said.

After 14 years on North Davidson Street, the bakery is starting a new chapter about a mile down the road on East 36th Street.

“The functionality of the new store will be so much better for our customers as well, and a clear direction and things like that too. It is going to be a great space, there is a little nook for people to sit at computers and our full-day studiers will have a spot to be there as well as the beautiful patio too,” Marquez said.

The new location opens on April 28.