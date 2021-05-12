Almost 200 positions remain unfilled at Charlotte Police Dept.

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There are almost 200 officer positions that remain unfilled at CMPD, the department announced on Wednesday.

Major Jackie Bryley, who has been with the department for 20 years, said that while they are not concerned about a crisis, they are ramping up efforts to recruit.

Currently there are 188 officer positions that remain unfilled. 120 of those positions were originally approved in 2017.

Bryley did cite current economic challenges, and that current starting salary for those with a high school diploma and $54,000 with a four-year degree. Incentives are also provided such as tuition reimbursement, medical and retirement benefits, and bumps in pay that reach up to $82,000 per year.

“Some would say this is the worst time to get involved, but I would say this is the best,” Officer Eichelberger said, citing his reasons for returning to the force after leaving in 2019. He cited the unrest in the aftermath of the George Floyd death. “That’s why I came back, because I wanted to see change.”

Those interest in the job search can browse here.