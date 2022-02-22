All proceeds from upcoming Beerfest will go to fallen Charlotte Police Officer Mia Goodwin’s 3 children and husband

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-area breweries are joining forces to launch a beer festival in honor of fallen Charlotte Police Officer Mia Goodwin.
Over 20 breweries will take part in ‘Craft Brewers For A Cause’ on Saturday, February, 22 with all of the proceeds from the day going to the Goodwin family.
Officer Goodwin, who was tragically killed when a tractor-trailer crashed while she was assisting a vehicle alongside I-85 just before the Christmas holiday this past December, leaves behind three children and a husband, who is a member of the Charlotte Fire Department.
Tickets are $50 and the event will be held at Suffolk Punch in South End.
Here’s a list of breweries participating:
- Blue Blaze
- Suffolk Punch
- Wooden robot
- Salud Cerveceria
- Craft Brweries
- Petty Thieves
- Devils Logic
- Resident Culture
- Tap House
- Burial
- Heist
- HopFly
- Triple C
- Sugar Creek
- Seaboard
- Pilot
- Primal
- Armored Cow
- High BRanch
- Twenty-Six Acres
- King Canary
- Middle James
- Percent Tap House
The event was put together by Charlotte Salute to Heroes.