All proceeds from upcoming Beerfest will go to fallen Charlotte Police Officer Mia Goodwin’s 3 children and husband

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-area breweries are joining forces to launch a beer festival in honor of fallen Charlotte Police Officer Mia Goodwin.

Over 20 breweries will take part in ‘Craft Brewers For A Cause’ on Saturday, February, 22 with all of the proceeds from the day going to the Goodwin family.

Officer Goodwin, who was tragically killed when a tractor-trailer crashed while she was assisting a vehicle alongside I-85 just before the Christmas holiday this past December, leaves behind three children and a husband, who is a member of the Charlotte Fire Department.

Tickets are $50 and the event will be held at Suffolk Punch in South End.

Here’s a list of breweries participating:

Blue Blaze

Suffolk Punch

Wooden robot

Salud Cerveceria

Craft Brweries

Petty Thieves

Devils Logic

Resident Culture

Tap House

Burial

Heist

HopFly

Triple C

Sugar Creek

Seaboard

Pilot

Primal

Armored Cow

High BRanch

Twenty-Six Acres

King Canary

Middle James

Percent Tap House

The event was put together by Charlotte Salute to Heroes.