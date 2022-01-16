‘All hands on deck.’ Mecklenburg Emergency Services was in high gear

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As snow continues to fall Sunday evening, the biggest concern for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management is road conditions.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid driving as temperatures continue to drop and refreeze any precipitation on the road through Monday morning.

“Obviously, we remain concerned about road conditions, particularly in the hours ahead,” said Grace Nelson from Medic.

CMPD says people did a fairly good job of heeding road warnings on Sunday. They reported about 53 crashes as of 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They say that’s typical for a normal weekday, but a bit high for an average weekend. Medic also says they transported a usual number of patients to emergency departments.

Medic says they were operating on a temporary closeness destination protocol, in which patients were transported to the closest emergency department within their network to help cut down on travel times. Response times to emergencies, however, were delayed due to the weather.

“It’s important for the public to know that it may take emergency crews a bit longer to get to an emergency as the fire trucks and ambulances and police units have to slow down also for the road conditions,” said Division Chief Bo Fitzgerald with Charlotte Fire Department.

Meanwhile, Emergency Management and the American Red Cross are staffing four emergency shelter locations around the region. Anyone in need of a warm place to sleep is welcome at one of those locations. Pets are also welcome.

“COVID-19 precautions are in place at all these shelters and if you are to attend a shelter, you will be required to wear a mask,” said Hannah Brown with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management.

CMPD says 911 is fully staffed but wants to encourage anyone with non-emergent needs to call 311 in order to keep as many resources available as possible for emergency situations.