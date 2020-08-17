AK-47 and drugs stash seized by CMPD

Charlotte police are crediting its Westover Division with getting a dangerous gun and drugs stash off of the streets.

CMPD says officers were able to remove a large amount of drugs along with an AK-47 after reports of someone shooting a rifle at a vehicle.

Detectives were led to Kevin Booker, 28, who was arrested and faces multiple charges including drug possession with intent to sell. Heroin, cocaine, and marijuana were among the drugs that were confiscated.

Brewer had multiple outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

