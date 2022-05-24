CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Airports across the country including Charlotte are preparing for close to pre-pandemic levels of travelers incoming summer months.

Inside the airport Monday afternoon, a group of 15 were waiting for their belongings in baggage claim.

“We are called Freestyle Love Supreme, so we get words from the audience, and we make up rap concert on the spot,” Anthony Veneziale said.

Since January, the group has been performing in cities across the U.S.

“We can’t wait to come and explore and learn about a new city every time we go to a new place, so Charlotte, what do you have to show us?” Veneziale said.

The yearning to get out and explore is not solely for musicians finally getting out on the road again. The summer months are typically the busiest time for airports.

AAA anticipates 37 million more people to travel this year compared to last.

“We are wide opened. We are going to Florida this year; we are looking forward to it. No hesitation to traveling,” Shanee Lemos said while waiting for his daughter to return from her flight from Alaska.

Over the last two years, like many industries, airports and airlines have faced staffing shortages and delays that have lingered on longer than expected.

In preparation for a busy summer season, TSA is hiring more workers to keep lines flowing. Still, long wait times and delays are to be expected.

“I enjoyed the experience just chilling with my friends no matter how the experience of the airports themselves are,” Bell Lomas said after getting off her flight.