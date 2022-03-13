CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s cold… and that’s one of the main things pub crawlers have been saying.

It was a beautiful day for bar-hopping but they spent half their time shielding themselves away from the cold and wind.

However, as cold as it was, it didn’t stop folks from coming out here and having a good time.

“We’re having a good time like, despite the weather, we’re having so much fun,” Sarah Bailes told Queen City News.

For the first time since the pandemic began, folks were out and about celebrating St. Patrick’s day a few days early with a pub crawl around uptown.

Even with temperatures hitting the low 30s, folks got out early to enjoy the festivities.

“It might be colder but it’s not cold like upstate New York, this is the perfect weather for us, we’re enjoying each other’s company. It’s St. Patrick’s day like we’re having a good time, exactly we’re making memories about it,” Bailes and fellow pub crawler Kevin Terradista were enjoying their first time participating in one of Charlotte’s biggest events.

The average pub stops by the middle of the day was four – with some folks reaching six and seven stops. That’s because folks wearing specific green shirts were let into any pub for free and were also served discounted drinks.

But with today’s weather – first-timers like Margaret Guy, Allen Hayes Jr., and Carly Chapman had to rework their game plan.



“Stay as warm as possible!” Chapman said. “We woke up and were ready… it’s one of the biggest bar crawls on the east coast so we decided to get out there,” Guy replied.

Hayes Jr. says his plan was a little different than theirs. He woke up, bought five bottles of champagne, and made mimosa with his friends before meeting up with Guy and Chapman. He says he loves the St. Patty’s day bar crawl but he prefers the big events in October.

For Musa, he’s excited big events like this are coming back to charlotte now that covid numbers are dipping. This is one of the best times of the year and he’s happy to be a part of it.

“The diversity, the alcohol prices, and the comradery.”

Patrons were also happy that the mask mandates were lifted ahead of celebrations this weekend because it allowed them to be a little more free than usual.

They just wish they could’ve had last weekend’s weather this weekend.