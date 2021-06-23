Advocates push for level playing field in Charlotte housing boom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A brand new multi-million dollar housing project is coming to west Charlotte. The goal of the new project is to build affordable homes for people all over the Queen City.

Overlooked, empty and full of potential.

“How many? Wow. That’s alright,” smiled Janie Hernandez.

Janie has lived next to an empty field in west Charlotte for years.

“It was so quiet and everything, then all of a sudden the traffic started and its’ alive. It’s been alive ever since. And I like it,” said Janie.

Her neighborhood hasn’t changed much, until now.

“It’s starting to go from a dream, to a vision, to reality,” said Laura Belcher, the President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity in Charlotte.

Belcher said the west Charlotte project is the largest project they’ve ever tackled. They’ll be transforming an empty lot into a neighborhood, full of 40 different habitat homes.

She said, typically, they’ve done single lots and single homes in certain areas. However, they’ll need to start looking at projects where they can add dozens of homes in one place.

“We’re investing in affordable homeownership, that is the fastest way to break generational poverty and secure economic mobility, so we want to really invest in affordable homeownership,” said Belcher.

The project will cost around $7.7 million. Belcher said, lately, it’s been hard to find places in Charlotte to build homes because the land is hard to come by.

“It’s one of our resources that we can’t make more of, we’re having to be more strategic in how we use it. I’m glad the city is looking at how it’s using its land use,” said Belcher.

Belcher said while they’re investing in the future, all while paying tribute to the past.

“My stepfather, he died of cancer a few years ago, but he went to Plato Price and it was a great school,” said Janie.

The lot wasn’t always empty. Right off of Morris Field Drive was “Plato Price.” It was one of the first all-Black high schools in Charlotte. It was torn down years ago and the historical marker on the side of the road is all that’s left.

“I think it’s fabulous. I really, really do,” said Janie, talking about the future of the lot. “I’d like to see this city grow, especially this neighborhood. It’s a good neighborhood, I like it. That’s why I’ve been over here so long.

The name of the new neighborhood will also be a nod to the past…“The Meadows of Plato Price.”