Group advocating for north Mecklenburg light rail hits a roadblock

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The light rail is an up and coming way of getting around the Queen City metro and one advocacy group has a plan that can link the northern areas of Mecklenburg County with Uptown.

That organizer is already running into some problems though.

The freight railroad Norfolk Southern is getting in the way of the proposal because the plan would be for commuter trains to travel on their tracks.

The group ‘Sustain Charlotte’ is crossing into new territory with the petition to convince Norfolk Southern Railroad to allow the proposed Lynx Red Line to run on their tracks.

“We believe that it is possible for those tracks to be shared. We’ve see that in other metropolitan areas,” Shannon Binns with Sustain Charlotte said.

But it’s an idea the freight giant immediately denied, citing their 2013 passenger rail policy that only allows Amtrak trains to traverse the Norfolk tracks.

Sustain Charlotte feels like Norfolk Southern is going back on its civic responsibilities to the people of Charlotte and that using existing track is really the only way the project can happen.

There’s a lot of buildings at this point so to find the continuous stretch of land—about 25 miles or so–without buildings on it is virtually impossible.

While the answer from Norfolk Southern puts the brakes on this plan for now, the group thinks something should be done to hold the freight railroad responsible.

“If they’re not interested in being a good corporate citizen and giving back to the community in which they operate, I think the other option here is–we as citizens and stakeholders in the NCRR should reconsider the leases given to state-owned track,” said Binns.

There are so many moving parts with this project that it’s going to take a lot of collaboration to make this vision a reality.

CATS transit sent a statement to FOX 46 Friday that said: “’CATS’ transit vision for Charlotte’s north corridor includes near-term Bus Rapid Transit enhancements in the I-77 corridor. The LYNX Red Line will continue to be the long-term rapid transit vision this corridor should Norfolk Southern’s passenger rail policy ever change.”

The biggest roadblock at play here is when a train is operating on foreign rails, meaning they don’t own them, they have to play by the host railroads rules. This means giving them the right of way in terms of traffic.

Then there’s the actual trains themselves: The light rail currently in use on the Blue Line for example isn’t the same gauge, or width as a standard rail. Add in the need for an electric catenary wire overhead and you have a lot of red tape.

FOX 46 will continue to follow this story and keep you updated on developments as they come.