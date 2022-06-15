CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After Queen City News started asking questions about an ad featuring Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, it’s been pulled from the air in Charlotte.

In the ad, Mayor Lyles asks viewers to tell lawmakers in Raleigh to provide more transportation funding for the Queen City.

The Natural Resource Defense Council Action Fund originally paid $750,000 for the commercial. On Wednesday, the organization told Queen City News they intended to have the ad only run in Raleigh, but made a mistake, which the vendor has now corrected.

The NRDC has also shared QCN’s story about the ad on its website, as part of its recent media coverage.

The commercial has raised eyebrows since transportation officials in Charlotte have already voiced doubts about the recently approved LYNX Gold line extension.

The question of why the push for the cash hasn’t yet been answered.