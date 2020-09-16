SWAT, CMPD swarm home near Beatties Ford

SWAT and CMPD swarmed a home on Wednesday when a man who was being served multiple outstanding warrants barricaded himself inside a home.

CMPD says that around 12:30 p.m. the man refused to exit the home near 1400 Orvis Street. SWAT was called in and he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Fox 46 was first on the scene.

