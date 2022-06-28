CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An accused mail thief has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Kyree Corbett is facing several charges for stealing mail from a locked mailbox at least nine different times over the past few months.

According to court documents, Corbett is accused of using a gun to assault someone to get access to a U.S. Postal Service key, which is how he gained access to the mail.

“I think justice should be served,” said Mail Theft Victim Sue Smith. “It’s a crime.”

It’s an invasion of privacy that Smith says she never imagined would happen to her.

“It was an experience we never expected,” she said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Smith is just one of many whose outgoing mail was stolen out of a locked box at the Post Office at Ballantyne Station on Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

“My husband dropped off a large folder in the mailbox out front and over a period of time, we noticed the person we sent it to had not received it,” Smith said. “Which was an expense account for his company.”

A few months later, the family was notified by the Post Office.

“They let us know the box was broken into,” she said.

According to court documents, Kyree Corbett was indicted by a grand jury and charged with robbery of U.S. property, possession of U.S. property, conspiracy, and possession of stolen mail related to the crime.

“We felt like our privacy was taken from us,” Smith said. “It was a private matter financially and we were surprised this happened being from the Post Office. You have trust in them — so we never expected that would happen.”

According to the indictment, Corbett is accused of using a gun to assault a U.S. Postal worker to obtain the key to the mailbox.

“We found the belongings on the ground,” Smith said. “It’s just a shame.”

She’s not alone. Corbett is accused of stealing several people’s mail on at least nine different occasions from December through May.

“We were really upset with the Post Office,” Smith said. “For that to happen, it should not have happened.”