CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An apartment fire caused by an apparent cooking accident left residents displaced overnight, the Charlotte Fire Department said Sunday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze before sunrise Sunday morning near 4800 Woodstone Drive in northeast Charlotte. Heavy smoke was coming from a two-story apartment complex, which Station 22 was able to get under control within 20 minutes, CFD said.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and cooking-related.

30 firefighters responded to the scene and approximately $80,000 in damages are estimated.