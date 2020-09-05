West Blvd. accident leaves 3 with life-threatening injuries, officials say

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries from an accident that occurred in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Officials responded to calls regarding a car accident near a busy intersection by 1500 West Blvd. Medic says three people were transported to the hospital from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD told Fox 46 that a vehicle crashed into the Lexus causing it to spin into traffic, and that’s when the Dodge Ram crashed into it. The officer said a total of five people were injured but would not specify on how serious the injuries were. They are currently working to clean up the crash site. The jaws of life was being used.

CFD, Medic, and CMPD were among the departments that responded to the scene. West Blvd. remained closed as the investigation continued.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

