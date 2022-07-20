CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – For a moment, during his state of the conference address, we thought ACC commissioner Jim Phillips had dropped some big news about expansion.

“So I know where our 17 — or our 15 schools are,” he stuttered.

But alas, no scoop. Just a slip of the tongue.

“That was an error,” he said, laughing before adding, “15 schools.”

And so, the number of teams remains the same. See, unlike the SEC and Big Ten, the ACC stays.

For now.

“I think you have to be thoughtful; you have to be smart; you have to be strategic,” Phillips explained. “Making a move just to make a move doesn’t make any sense.”

Still, that doesn’t mean things couldn’t be different tomorrow. While Phillips still sees the ACC as one of the best conferences in the nation, he acknowledges they’re falling behind in revenue compared to the SEC and the Big Ten.

“All options are on the table. When you look at revenue, you look at closing the gap; you look at generating more; you look at distribution; it all is part of a similar conversation.”

Phillips admits times in the NCAA are changing, but he says no matter how things evolve, it’s always important to remember what college athletics are all about.

“My point is the community is best when all neighborhoods are healthy. All of them.”