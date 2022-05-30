CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – American Airlines Flight 720 from Charlotte to Rome has returned to the Charlotte Airport after a reported maintenance issue, according to the airline.

The flight was in the air for about four hours. An American Airlines spokesperson tells Queen City News that the flight needed to burn off fuel before it could land.

Looks like the plane landed. @SydneyHeiberger is at the airport gathering more information. https://t.co/VKiozNyZ2a pic.twitter.com/VItU9lvbB0 — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFrancesTV) May 31, 2022

The plane took off around 4:30 p.m. Monday. FlightAware reported the flight traveled through most of Virginia and grazed Maryland’s border before circling back to North Carolina.

It landed just before 9:15 p.m., a spokesperson says the plane landed safely and managed to taxi to the gate under its own power. Passengers did not deplane until nearly 10 p.m.

A passenger from Italy who was taking her grandson back to Rome with her on holiday told us that the entire ordeal was frustrating. They spent two hours in the air before being informed that a gauge was broken on the plane and that they would have to turn back around.

“So, we stayed two hours on the flight to dump fuel,” the passenger told Queen City News.

Passengers will not be boarding another plane tonight. The flight to Rome has been rescheduled to depart from Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The passengers we spoke with will be going to a hotel for the night.

“I have to call people now in Rome who’s waiting for us… so now they have to pick us up on Wednesday,” said the passenger.

American Airlines says a maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused,” said an American Airlines spokesperson in a statement to Queen City News.