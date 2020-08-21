A week later, homeless forced out of ‘Tent City’ struggle to find somewhere new

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been a week since the homeless population living in an area known as ‘Tent City’ in Charlotte were forced off of the property just outside Uptown.

FOX 46 spoke with a man who’s one of the few that moved across street, and he says they’re not doing so well.

“We’re peaceful people. We just want help,” Anthony Martin said.

During the eviction process last Friday, the area was left covered in scattered clothes, furniture and tents.

Now it’s vacant, with these private property signs.

“We need just a little more help. Like little plastic showers, because you got men and women out here just as well. Women, they need little showers. More on help on food,” Martin said.

Martin says there’s now about 30 people living in their community near the interstate, with the youngest being around 19-years-old.

PREVIOUS STORY: CHARLOTTE HOMELESS CAMP CLEARED OUT FRIDAY, LEAVING HUNDREDS WITH NOWHERE TO GO

He believes as the virus continues to spread, it’s going to get worse for them if they have to move again – especially those battling mental health issues.

“This is why people [are] dying and getting murdered out here, is because [of] their mental health issues that they have, [help] is not being provided. Even though we’re homeless, we take the time out to administer each other.”

As the weeks go by, and as elections come up, martin is hoping city officials will provide more resources to those left to fend for themselves in the streets.

“We’re homeless and we’re down on our luck. We just need, not a handout, but a lift up.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

There are some who are trying to help out this struggling community.

Five months later Block Love Charlotte is sticking to their mission of spreading love by providing food and hygiene essentials to those living on the streets.

“We can continue to skirt around the issue all day long, but until these needs are met, we’re going to be out here. It’s more than just about a housing issue, it’s about finding out what our neighbors need and coming out here and listening to them,” said Deborah Woolard who works with Block Love Charlotte.

Stephen Jackson, a former NBA player, has been traveling across the country to talk about injustices with police brutality and racism, but before his big rally tomorrow, he stopped here near Tent City to help those in need.

“We have to take care of each other first, before they take us serious. We have to show them that we care about each other first and this is a part of that giving back. We’ve been doing it from state to state,” Jackson said.

While helping the homeless, he’s still calling for justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

FOX 46 asked him what justice looks like. He says he doesn’t know because the police in both cases are not behind bars.

“We’re not asking, but saying what we deserve, and demanding what we deserve. I was able to be a part and lead 18 countries and 50 states all protesting equality and justice. I’m not stopping and this is another part of it.”

If you would like to learn more about Block Love Charlotte, click here.