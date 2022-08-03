CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A disabled veteran on the verge of becoming homeless is getting another chance.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Todd Miller said. “I walked in the house surprised.”

Miller’s apartment in east Charlotte is covered in white dust. It is proof crews at 1700 Place Apartment have been renovating.

“When I walked in there for the first time I cried. I feel a little emotional right now thinking about it now because he is going to get the quality of life that he deserves,” neighbor Sharawn Vinson said.

Last month, Vinson reached out to Queen City News. She described Miller’s living situation as an apartment with no working lights, exposed wires, and broken appliances.

“One day, he was sitting there, and he explained to me that his rent was raised and that he needed some repairs, and I asked him if I could see. What I saw, it horrified me,” Miller said.

For six months, Miller said his maintenance requests went ignored. He was forced to rely on neighbors to bring him food.

On July 31, 2022, his lease was set to expire. He said he had the option to vacate the property or pay what we said was nearly $700 more a month.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Miller said. “Very heartbreaking.”

On June 7, Queen City News reached out to managers at the apartment complex, who at the time said Miller’s lease was terminated in order to protect his neighbors.

Regarding maintenance requests, the company said crews refused to enter the apartment in its current state in order to make necessary repairs.

“If a landlord tells a tenant about code violations, or about repairs that need to be made in the home, the landlord has a duty to make those repairs in a reasonable amount of time and that is something that a landlord cannot get out of,” Attorney with Legal Aid of North Carolina Isaac Sturgill said.

Less than a week after Miller’s story aired on Queen City News, highlighting state law requiring landlords to provide safe living situations, apartment higher-ups changed their minds.

“Everything is brand new. Everything is brand new, so you know what? I respect the new manager’s man,” Miller said.

Queen City News once again reached out to the complex asking about repairs. Our questions regarding management changes went unanswered.

We are pleased to share that we have been able to work directly with the tenant in order to renew his lease. Sandhurst Apartment Management

“I mean, nobody deserved to live the way that he was living. By me just making this simple video, reaching out to you guys, and reaching out to the internet, we got him new cabinets and we got him a working fire alarm. We are getting there,” Vinson said.

Miller said instead of a $700 rent increase each month, he is now paying about $300 more. He says his goal now is to find a roommate.