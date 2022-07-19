CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released 911 calls in connection to a frightening weekend incident at a local comedy club where a man entered the business, pointed a gun at an employee, and shot one round inside the building.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard, the Comedy Zone.

CMPD said Omar McCombs, 36, “brandished a firearm inside the business” and “discharged his weapon.”

The business was quickly evacuated and no injuries were reported. A worker at The Comedy Zone told Queen City News that McCombs pointed the gun in her face and told her to get out of her own workplace, right after police said he came in and started waving the weapon around and threatening people.

McCombs eventually fired off a shot inside the club after most people had evacuated the building.

911 Calls Released

Call No. 1

Caller: There is a guy with a gun.

Dispatcher: A guy with a gun

Caller: Yeah, he came in the front door and took a gun out and started pointing it at people and said for everyone to get out.

Dispatcher: To get out? Okay. Which establishment is it so I can try to get pinpoint?

Caller: The Charlotte Comedy Zone

Dispatcher: [inaudible, talking about finding address]

Dispatcher: And who was pointing at people?

Caller: 911, I’m sorry?

Dispatcher: You said he was pointing at people?

Caller: Yeah, he pointed it at [inaudible]

Dispatcher: Does anyone need Medic?

Caller: Uh not that I’m aware of, someone said they heard a shot fired but I don’t know, I’m not sure.

Dispatcher: Did you hear a shot fired?

Caller: I didn’t I didn’t hear it no

Dispatcher: Ok

Caller: I just saw a cop pull up

Dispatcher: You did? And was it a black, white, hispanic, asian male?

Caller: It was a Black man

Dispatcher: Black man, did you see what he had on?

Caller: Uh I’m sorry?

Dispatcher: Did you see what he had on?

Caller: He was wearing a blue shirt, a t-shirt

Dispatcher: Uh huh, and what else?

Caller: Um, um I don’t know

Dispatcher: Alright, what color was the weapon

Caller: [music] sorry [inaudible]

Dispatcher: What color was the weapon?

Caller: Uh it looked like a [expletive] revolver like a silver…

Dispatcher: A silver revolver?

Caller: Yeah something like that [inaudible]

Dispatcher: You said he was pointing at people and telling people to get out?

Caller: Yeah, yeah he was pointing it at um [inaudible]

Dispatcher: Alright, and he was still there correct?

Caller: I’m, I’m sorry?

Dispatcher: He’s still there?

Caller: I, I’m so sorry, one more time?

Dispatcher: Is he still there?

Caller: I, I believe so. I haven’t… We’re all outside the building now so

Dispatcher: Ok ok well the police is on scene so so we can go ahead and disconnect

Caller: Okay

Dispatcher: Alright thank you

Caller: Mhm.

Call No. 2

Dispatcher: Charlotte 911. Do you need police, fire, or medic?

Caller: Yes, there is gentleman here at our club that is with a gun.

Dispatcher: And what was the name of the club?

Caller: I’m sorry can you repeat that?

Dispatcher: What was the name of the club?

Caller: The Comedy Zone.

Dispatcher: The Comedy Zone, alright. And has he pointed that gun at anybody?

Caller: Um…our security guard is the one that directed us out of there so I didn’t see anything but they cleared everybody out of the club including the people that were there to see our second performance.

Dispatcher: Do you know what this male looks like?

Caller: I do not. Oh, it was a tall Black gentleman, I was just told.

Dispatcher: Does anybody know what he’s wearing?

Caller: Anybody know what he’s wearing? He’s wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Dispatcher: Do we know where he is? Was he evacuated from the club as well?

Caller: Does anybody know if he was evacuated from the club? The gentleman with the gun? No one knows that at the moment.

Dispatcher: Do you know if he’s been drinking?

Caller: I don’t know that either, we were clearing out the club and the club was pretty empty to get ready for our second show that starts at 9:45 p.m. I was upstairs in the kitchen and then I was told to exit out of the club, out of the kitchen, and that’s all I know.

Dispatcher: Okay.

Caller: Oh, the police just showed up.

Dispatcher: Okay, alright, I’ll let you go and you can speak with them, okay?

Caller: Okay, thank you!

Call No. 3

Caller: Hello?

Dispatcher: Hello this is Charlotte 911, we had a hang up call from this number, do you need police fire medic?

Caller: Yes! Yes! I’m at The Comedy Zone. A guy just walked in with a gun. And The Comedy Zone it’s right by the Fillmore, it’s in The Music Factory.

Dispatcher: Ok give me one moment just to pull up that address for ya. Is anyone injured?

Caller: I don’t know, we all ran out, there’s uh, there’s hundreds of people outside. The comedian is still inside, managers still inside.

Dispatcher: Ok, and was, did he just have the gun on him, or he directly threaten…

Caller: No! He was holding it up pointing it at people.

Dispatcher: Ok, give me one moment.

Caller: We have the security guard in there who’s armed but he’s not in there anymore, but he, he looked like he’s kind of hiding behind the door from him… [to another person] no! He’s not out! The gunman! He’s not out yet!

Other person to caller: Who are you talking to?

Caller: The police!

Dispatcher: Ok, and what did he look like, was he Black, White, Hispanic or Asian?

Caller: He was a tall, skinny Black man with dreads and a black hoodie on, black pants on, he didn’t have anything on his face, he’s got long dreads that are kind of pulled back into a ponytail.

Dispatcher: And what was he wearing?

Caller: Like a black hoodie and black pants, or dark pants, I don’t know if they were black per se.

Dispatcher: and was it just a handgun or like a long gun?

Caller: It was a handgun. It was like a 6-inch barrel on it, maybe 8-inch?

Dispatcher: Ok, 6–8-inch barrel.

Caller: Yeah. Security is still kind of tucked behind vehicles in the parking lot adjacent to the front door

Dispatcher: Ok and the subject is still inside?

Caller: Yes he’s still inside as far as I know.

Dispatcher: But most of the people have evacuated outside.

Caller: Yes but there are still people in there. The security guard is also armed but he’s not inside. If the police come, he’s a Black gentleman in a tan suit, um he’s standing in the parking lot next to the front door, but he does have his gun in his hand so if police pull up, I just don’t want you guys to think that’s him cause it’s not.

Dispatcher: And you said the security guard is a black male as well?

Caller: Yes but he’s an older Black male with a tan suit, like a full suit on.

Dispatcher: Ok, and it’s just the one subject correct? No other…

Caller: As far as I know, I only saw the one guy.

Dispatcher: Ok and do you suspect and drug or alcohol use?

Caller: I have no idea, He walked in and pulled a gun out and started pointing at everybody [inaudible] no he just came in and started pointing. And as soon as we saw him, we just ran. But I’m pretty sure our comedians are still in there; they’re locked in a green room, but I mean that green room is going to be really easy to get into.

Dispatcher: Ok.

Caller: One officer just pulled up.

Dispatcher: Ok perfect.

Caller: The security officer is talking to the police officer.

Dispatcher: Ok perfect, well I’ll go ahead and let you go, and speak to police on scene.

Caller: Thank you.

Dispatcher: Thank you, bye-bye.

Caller: Bye.

Comedian Craig Robinson from “The Office” posted on his Instagram that he was at the club when police came in; they moved everyone outdoors due to an active shooter situation.

“Thank you to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly,” Robinson wrote over the weekend.

According to the Comedy Zone’s website, he was in the midst of a four-day stretch of performances.

“Thank you, everyone, for your outpouring of support and well wishes,” he continued. “Thanks be to God no one was hurt.”

Sunday’s following performance was canceled and everyone had their tickets refunded.

McCombs is facing multiple charges, including assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, discharging a firearm, and possessing a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at just under $90,000.