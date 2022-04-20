CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You know them for their fresh and authentic food, but now the owners of Pasta & Provisions are hoping you’ll help one of the men responsible for creating their perfect pasta.

According to owner Tommy George, their Assistant Pasta Maker Thang Sum broke his neck while playing with his niece and nephew on a trampoline.

George said it happened while Sum was attempting a backflip and he landed on his head away from work over the Easter holiday weekend.

George told Queen City News that the doctors were able to repair the bone damage during a successful surgery, but Sum is still unable to move his arms and legs.

The family-owned restaurant started raising money to help with Sum’s medical expenses and in just one day, they had to bump up their goal, because the community donated enough money to beat the first one.

George said, “Honestly it’s just humbling. It just blows my mind because we originally set a $25,000 goal and we met in less than one day, so I raised it to $50,000. The outpouring has been phenomenal it’s just amazing. It’s really a testament to our customers and also the kind of business we try to run.”

So far, a GoFundMe account has raised nearly $39,000.

One customer even came into the shop and wrote them a $250 check, George told Queen City News.

George said Sum has been a part of the Pasta & Provisions team for about three years and said it feels like they’re missing a big part of their family.

“Always friendly, always smiling, and he just brought a lot of great stuff to the shop. He’s a really hard worker and it’s a blow to us as a family,” George said.

Sum is a refugee from Myanmar who came to the U.S in 2019.

He was hired to make pasta for the business through the Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency.