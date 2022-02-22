On Feb. 22, 2013, Paul Fyffe, Jr. was shot and killed while at a Charlotte nightclub with friends. His killer has still not been found.

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The search for justice continues nine years later for Judith Foster.

On Feb. 22, 2013, Paul Fyffe, Jr. was shot and killed while at a Charlotte nightclub with friends. All these years later, still, no arrests have been made.

“My whole being is a broken heart. My whole existence” said Foster.

Fyffe, 24 at the time, was a young father and only a few months away from graduating from Johnson C. Smith University with a degree in computer sciences.

“My son was a very bright young man. Exceptional. Very well-read. He didn’t come from much. We don’t have much. But we value education,” said Foster.

He had his whole life in front of him. It was taken in the blink of an eye.

“If I stopped to think about how I was feeling, I’d probably not ever come out of my home,” said Foster, who spoke to Queen City News from her home in Massachusetts.

CMPD says the shooting was “unprovoked.” It started as an altercation in the parking lot and eventually, a shot was fired.

Despite the large crowd, no one has come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.

Authorities say security footage at the club, which has since closed down, didn’t capture a clear image of the shooting. Every year, Foster says it gets harder and harder when this date comes along.

She still holds out hope that an arrest will be made. But sadly, she says she’s had to come to terms with the fact that it may never happen.

“I’m not hopeless but I’m a realist,” Foster said. “From what I know of this system, when it comes to people that look like my son, no one cares. No one cares.”