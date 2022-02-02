Charlotte man says mom had to wait 7 hours in a wheelchair in the Atrium ER

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man says his mom had to wait seven hours in the emergency room before being treated.

The emergency rooms are so short-staffed that federal help has been called in to assist at Atrium Health Pineville.

“I go in and it’s like people everywhere and I’m like wow,” said Will Adams.

Adams’ mom was a patient in the emergency room at Atrium Health University Tuesday.

“I’m very protective of her, and I’m like what’s going on?” asked Adams.

He says urgent care sent his mom to the emergency room Tuesday for COVID treatment.

She was all alone waiting for hours.

“I couldn’t believe it, I was like you’ve got to be kidding me!’ said Adams.

He kept calling and was told she was still waiting.

“It was about 7 or 8 hours that she was in a wheelchair sitting in the emergency room,” said Adams.

He expected a couple of hours but thought seven was unbelievable.

“This is my mom we’re talking about. For me, I’m very concerned and very worried about it,” said Adams.

His mom was at a different hospital than the one that’s getting extra workers from the federal government.

“Then yeah, it’s got to be pretty bad in Pineville,” said Adams.

A team of 16 made up of doctors, nurses and paramedics is now at Atrium Pineville for the next 14 days to help in the emergency room.

“Pineville is fortunate in that we serve a community that spans both North and South Carolina but we also face the challenges of a wide area across two states and additionally the challenges of an influx of patients from South Carolina,” said Dr. Sheila Myers.

Adams is grateful for the help.

“My heart goes out to those workers because they are really doing what they’re doing,” said Adams.

He now understands just how understaffed they are.

“Now, I know. It’s bad.”