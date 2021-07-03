WINNER! Freedom Drive 7-Eleven sells $1M lottery ticket

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive produced a $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket winner on Friday, the largest in the nation, state officials said on Saturday.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

The ticket sold for $2 and the winner has 180 days to claim the prize. More information on how to claim the prize can be found here.

The lucky numbers were 8-31-32-34-45 matching all five white balls with the odds being 1 in 12.6 million. A second $1 million ticket was also sold in California.

The Mega Millions pot still has no winner and increased to $82 million.