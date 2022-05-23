CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers are without power Monday afternoon as severe weather makes its way across the Charlotte area.

Duke Energy reports more than 5,000 customers do not have power in the Charlotte metro area with a total of 30,071 customers ‘in the dark’ across the Carolinas as of 5:12 p.m. Monday.

To report an outage to Duke Energy, you can click here or call 800-769-3766.

“If you see a fallen power line or safety hazard involving our equipment, call Duke Energy at 800.POWERON (800.769.3766), or call 911 immediately. Do not touch a power line or anything in contact with it, and keep others away until help arrives,” Duke Energy said.

Charlotte Fire responded to reports of trees and powerlines down in the Back Creek Church Road area. CFD damage assessments are ongoing. At this time, no injuries reported. Reports of widespread power outages.

This storm system will travel along a stalled-out cold front that has set upshot over the Carolinas. Look to see afternoon showers and storms develop as this system approaches. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 70s before some of the heaviest downpours develop.

Charlotte and surrounding areas will be under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Monday with the main threat being damaging winds and the potential for some localized flooding. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out as well as storms begin to mature after 3 p.m. Monday.







Some lingering showers will stick around overnight into Tuesday. Much cooler conditions will be felt with highs being limited to the low 70s. Rain is mostly scattered and provides some relief to the continued drought conditions being felt across the state.

We’ll remain below normal throughout the week, peaking in the mid to upper 70s for much of the week. This time of year typically peaks in the low 80s.

Trees down on Hood Road in East Charlotte pic.twitter.com/prMxFw08hK — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) May 23, 2022

Just pulled into a neighborhood off Hood Rd in East Charlotte. Trees down all around me. pic.twitter.com/sL5DRRF2A3 — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) May 23, 2022

Skies will open up and make way for mostly sunny skies and low to mid-80s for the weekend.