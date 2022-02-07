$50 million renovations at Bank of America Stadium will increase the fan experience

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tepper Sports and Entertainment say the changes at Bank of America Stadium are to help the fan experience.

The renovations include state-of-the-art technology, and even a change in the way fans get food at the concession stand.

The first thing you’ll notice is the LED screen when you walk in the Mint Street entrance, a 211-foot single screen LED display, 11 feet high and owners expect nearly 400,000 people to enter through the gate in 2022.

“The magnificent outdoor video board which is very likely the largest in professional sports of its kind,” added Mark Hart, vice president and chief operating officer with Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

The goal of the $50 million renovations is to let fans spend more time watching the game while spending less time in lines. But if you are in line, two bar areas have wraparound LED screens, and for faster service, some concessions stands have been removed and a grab-and-go option has been added.

“There will be both cold and hot food options,” said Carter Witt, Vice President of Hospitality and Strategy with Levy. “It will allow our fans to get through the process much quicker than when they had to walk up and order at concession stands.”

At field level, the team will unveil a new space called ‘The Vault,’ right in front of the Charlotte FC locker room. In the new team digs are individual lockers and a crown in the ceiling so when the team looks up, they’ll know this club is another jewel in the Queen City crown.

The Vault is all about a luxury stadium experience. Comfortable seating, a private bar area, and the players will come through every match.

“Our players will actually process out of the locker room through ‘The Vault’ where folks are standing by our fans as they walk on to the pitch before the match,” says Jake Burns, Chief Revenue Officer at Tepper Sports and Entertainment. “And fans will be able to cheer them as they walk back into the locker room after a victory.”

There are a few more renovations to complete before the first Charlotte FC match on March 5, but the team say everything will be done in time for kickoff.