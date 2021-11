CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 3-alarm fire broke out at a business located within a northwest Charlotte strip mall on Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews responded to calls regarding the blaze near 400 Bradford Drive before sunrise Saturday morning.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was taken control of within 70 minutes, CFD said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.