5 COVID-19 cases now traced to OMB’s Mecktober Fest, officials say

Five cases of the coronavirus have now been tied to last month’s controversial Mecktoberfest event that was held with packed crowds at a popular local brewery in Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg County’s health director.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, located on Yancey Road, held the annual event spanning three days and videos that surfaced appeared to show packed crowds.

Last Friday Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris singled out the brewery’s event, encouraging anyone who attended the event to get checked for the Virus. OMB released a statement in response to Harris’ comments.

“On Saturday evening a surge of people came to the festival. As the day progressed, some sub-groups of our attendees (a relatively small number of the overall visitors) chose to ignore requirements to wear masks and social distance, despite our staff’s efforts to control the situation. Perhaps they were confused since they were outside in the Biergarten. This was certainly NOT with our encouragement or our permission. Having said that, the vast majority of our attendees followed the health guidelines and wore masks when unable to social distance.

