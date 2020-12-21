4 Charlotte businesses cited for violating NC COVID-19 executive order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four businesses in Charlotte were cited over the weekend for violating Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order on COVID-19, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
CMPD said Fish Table Computer Games, Skilled Arcarde, Clutch Kitchen and Pour House, and Bulldog Taproom were the businesses cited.
Officials said officers work to have businesses voluntarily cooperate with orders by educating and conversing with them.
The four businesses that were cited after police said they continued to operate in violation of the orders, despite CMPD warnings.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations rebound to above 2.8k as health officials urge holiday safety; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases
- 236,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in NC this week; more health care workers to receive shots
- Car plows into Charlotte shop, sends employee to the ICU
- AG Barr says ‘no reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden
- Second stimulus checks: Highlights of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief and government spending bills