4 Charlotte businesses cited for violating NC COVID-19 executive order

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four businesses in Charlotte were cited over the weekend for violating Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order on COVID-19, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said Fish Table Computer Games, Skilled Arcarde, Clutch Kitchen and Pour House, and Bulldog Taproom were the businesses cited.

Officials said officers work to have businesses voluntarily cooperate with orders by educating and conversing with them.

The four businesses that were cited after police said they continued to operate in violation of the orders, despite CMPD warnings.

