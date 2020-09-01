I-485 Express Lane closure causing confusion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A nearly year-long road closure in south Charlotte that started Monday is causing confusion for some drivers near the Stonecrest Shopping Center.

NCDOT closed Elm Lane between Pineville-Matthews Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway so work can be done on the bridge over I-485.



NCDOT crews say the closure is not affecting access to nearby neighborhoods or the Stonecrest Shopping Center, but it is impacting drivers who use Elm Lane as a cut through.



“I am just trying to cut through for an appointment that I am late for,” one driver told FOX 46 Tuesday morning.



The closure is expected to last up to a year and is part of the 485 Express Lane project. The nearly $290 million dollar project started last summer and is expected to be complete in 2022.



The project will add one express lane in each direction along I-485 between I-77 and Independence Boulevard. An additional general-purpose lane will also be added in each direction.

The goal is to prevent the bumper to bumper traffic on 485 during rush hour.

“A toll lane is worth it to cut off some of the traffic,” one driver told FOX 46.

Neighbors also told FOX 46 they are already planning for the Elm Lane road closure to last longer than a year.

Detour signs are in place pointing drivers down Ballantyne Commons Parkway or Pineville-Matthews Road to avoid Elm Lane.

