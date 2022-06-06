CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 413 guns were seized in Charlotte during the month of May, setting a record, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said the data, dating back to at least seven years, is all related to criminal activity.

So far this year 1,230 guns have been seized, up 11% year-over-year, and up 40% in a five-year window.

One of the most recent incidents involved officers responding to a series of break-ins that included vehicles of 14 different owners. One of the victims told officers that one of the stolen items had an AppleAirtag in it, and police were able to locate the suspect, 22-year-old Javier Green, and arrest him. He was found to be in possession of six stolen guns.

Green faces multiple charges including larceny and possession of a stolen gun.