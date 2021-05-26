4 CLT residents who stole $450K from 40 people in identity theft ring sentenced

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four Charlotte residents who were found guilty of stealing the identities of at least 40 people to go on a spending spree were sentenced on Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

Charlotte residents Heather Westerfield, 37, Dayton Kolczak, 29, Kenneth Bennett-Rosario, 45, and Jessica Sowell, 28, were all found guilty of identity theft and were sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

The case revealed the ring began between 2018 and 2019 and went across state lines through Georgia and the Carolinas. During that span mail was stolen and personal information including driver’s license information via the internet and real estate listings was also fraudulently obtained.

About $450,000 was obtained via credit cards and used at stores like Lowe’s, hotel chains, Belk, and also to rent luxury vehicles. At least 40 victims were reported.

Kolczak and Weathersfield will serve about six years and Bennett-Rosario and Sowell will serve more than three years.