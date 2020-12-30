4 charged in Facebook Marketplace armed robbery in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Four suspects in an armed robbery involving a Facebook Marketplace exchange have been arrested, CMPD said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery on Sunday around 11 p.m. in the Hickory Grove area. A victim said he was attempting to purchase an item from Facebook Marketplace when a gun was pulled on him and he was robbed.

On Monday a similar incident occurred at the same location, near 8301 Parkland Circle. Officers were on the scene of that incident and the suspects fled on foot and were observed entering a vehicle. A short time later the suspects, Destinee Little, 19, and three juveniles, were taken into custody.

They face multiple charges including robbery and one of the juvenile was charged with possession of a stolen gun.

This remains an active investigation.

