38-year-old charged with fatally shooting woman just north of Uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 38-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman just north of Uptown Charlotte in October, Charlotte Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 20th, near 1400 Spring Street. 40-year-old Eileen Rosado was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives were able to identify 38-year-old Ja’Meil Catlett as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. He faces murder charges and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Operations Command, CFD, victim services, the DA’s Office, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is still no motive given for the shooting and this remains an active investigation.