CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed after leaving a bridge and going airborne in a stolen vehicle over the weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 a.m. Saturday near 3900 Bearwood Ave. 35-year-old Kemarseau McSwain was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed McSwain was driving a stolen compact SUV crossed into opposing lanes before reaching the edge of a bridge and going airborne, according to the police report. He was not wearing a seatbelt and driving under a suspended license, officers said.

It is unclear at this time if speed or impairment were factors and this remains an active investigation.

Medic, CMPD, CFD, and a major crash unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.