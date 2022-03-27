CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 32-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday night in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8 p.m. on Friday near 12314 Caldwell Road towards the University area. 32-year-old Sandra Gama was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene.

26-year-old Loretta Pearl-Evans was the other driver involved in the two-vehicle crash and was transported to Atrium University to be treated for minor injuries.

An initial investigation by CMPD says Gama entered a curve at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, re-entered the roadway, lost control, crossed a double yellow line, and struck Pearl-Evans who was traveling in the opposite direction. Speed and failure to wear a seatbelt are considered factors in Gama’s case, according to the police report. Impairment is unknown, and toxicology results are pending. Pearl-Evans was not impaired and was wearing a seatbelt.

CSI and a major crash unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.