CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gravel lot between South Boulevard and Winnifred Street will soon be the site of one of South End’s tallest buildings.

“It seems like it was once more a neighborhood kind of feel, but definitely the city is creeping in on it a little bit,” South End resident Luke Green said.

Crescent Communities, a real estate investor and developer is partnering with Nuveen Real Estate to build and design the Carson South End.

“I love it. Charlotte does need to expand,” Charlotte resident Nidra Walker said.

Crescent Communities said the 3-acre plot of land will be turned into a 31-story mixed-use tower.

The project includes 560,000 square feet of office space, 10,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel, and more than 100 apartment units.

“So, I just feel like there is already a hard time finding parking, so I wonder what they are going to do about that,” Charlotte resident Bruchelle said.

A spokesperson for the investment firm says the two towers will sit directly on a 10-story parking garage.

The project is located across the street from planned developments taking place at the current Midnight Diner.

The firm said over the next five years, more than $3 billion dollars worth of projects will take place between the Gold Line and Cardon Station.

“Construction all over the place in Charlotte I’ve noticed. It’s mind-blowing… more than any other city I have been in, in my life,” Green said.

Crescent Communities tells Queen City News if everything goes as planned construction could begin by the end of 2022.