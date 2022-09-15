CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thirty beautiful rabbits are looking to hop into new homes across the Charlotte area ‘as quickly as possible,’ according to CMPD Animal Care and Control.

Authorities said as they opened their doors Wednesday morning, they were greeted by a woman who recently lost her home and was there to surrender her pets.

“She had a very large box. When she opened the box imagine our surprise when we saw 30 beautiful rabbits of all sizes, shapes, and colors,” CMPD Animal Care and Control said on social media.

All rabbits appear healthy and social, and were taken care of, they said.

“At 12:00 p.m. today [Wednesday] we “de-hared” a state of emergency, as we do not have enough cages to house all these cotton tails, so we are putting Operation Bunny Hop into effect,” said Communications Manager, Melissa Knicely.

The shelter team is currently working on setting up some temporary housing for the thumpers. They are available for adoption now, and their adoption fees are waived through September 30.

Please expect to wait for a health check to be done when you adopt, they said. For more information, please click here.