CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 30 firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in a southeast Charlotte residential community Tuesday afternoon, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze around 4 p.m. at a home on Albemarle Road.

CFD said they were able to get the blaze contained within 45 minutes.

There is no cause for the fire at this time and the fire continues to be under investigation. No injuries were reported.