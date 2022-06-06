CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The death of a three-year-old child is being investigated after they were found unresponsive in a pond in east Charlotte over the weekend, police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 p.m. Saturday near 7300 Cuddington Drive. A three-year-old child had been reported missing and was found unresponsive a short time later in a pond, was transported by Medic to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The incident was initially reported as a welfare check and there is no mention of the parents or any charges.

This is an active investigation.