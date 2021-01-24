3 shot, 1 fatally, in NE CLT homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Three people were shot, one fatally, during an overnight incident in northeast Charlotte, authorities said Sunday morning.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday near 4000 Merlane Drive in northeast Charlotte. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a third victim with gunshot wounds showed up later at the Atrium University hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no mentions of any arrests at this time.

Homicide detectives, CFD, victim services, operations command, Medic, the DA’s office, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is an active investigation.