CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men and one woman have been seriously injured in a shooting outside a local Circle K gas station in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the Circle K located at 7747 N Tryon Street near the Walmart Supercenter near the University City South area.

CMPD tells Queen City News three people were transported to Atrium CMC; one with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said some sort of argument broke out between several people at the gas station before shots were fired. Police said two vehicles were involved.

No word if a suspect has been identified at this time.