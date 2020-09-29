3 injured in west Charlotte shooting, officials say

Three people were injured in a shooting in west Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon, local officials said.

Medic said they responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim around 1:45 p.m. near 6700 Glenmoor Drive. They say two people were transported to Atrium Main, one with life-threatening injuries. Medic says a third patient was transported with minor injuries. Two of the victims were shot, and one of the victims was injured during a fall, Medic told Fox 46.

At this time, CMPD is only saying they responded to calls regarding a deadly weapon assault and hasn’t clarified just yet if this was a shooting.

Just arrived to the 6600 block of Glenmoor Dr in West Charlotte where there is a report of a shooting.

It is unclear at this time if there are any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and remains an active investigation. Fox 46 is on the scene and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

