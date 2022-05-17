CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 9-year-old child and two others have been injured following a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said detectives are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon incident where three people were hurt in the 1000 block of Deep Rock Circle.

Police said the 9-year-old child and another person suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to an area hospital.

Medic tells Queen City News the third person, who was shot, was transported to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries.

QCN is still working to learn the circumstances that led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.