Charlotte declares State of Emergency after clash between protesters, police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Following a day of tense protests across the nation including Charlotte over the death of a black man by a white police officer in Minnesota, Mayor Vi Lyles announced an emergency order on Saturday.

The Chairman of Mecklenburg County and the mayor of Charlotte signed a State of Emergency on Saturday to assist law enforcement in their efforts to respond to the protests, city officials said during a news conference.

Mayor Vi Lyles said on Saturday during a briefing with the media that they “hope they don’t have to use it but this allows us to call on the state for resources and needs as things continue.”

George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, died this week while in the custody of a white police officer, sparking outrage across the United States and prompting a response from the federal government as well as the National Guard.

Fifteen protesters were arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Friday. Three CMPD officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries. CMPD says they began responding to the crowd of around 100 people around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

CMPD also says in addition to the protests they responded to calls of damage at a Food Lion on Beatties Ford Road, where a rioter discharged a gun. CMPD says they did not return fire. Multiple businesses in the area were damaged including a police subdivision.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“For the second time in four years, the City of Charlotte finds itself under a state of emergency,” said Congresswoman Adams. “The reason we are here is because of modern-day lynchings – the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, and others – and the failure of individuals within police departments across the country to value Black lives.”

WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK NOW:

Stay tuned to FOX 46 Charlotte as we continue to follow these developments.